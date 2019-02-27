Lightfoot and Preckwinkle put some pride back in Black History Month

Lori Lightfoot (left) and Toni Preckwinkle, shown at their election-night parties on Tuesday, face different obstacles on the road to winning an April 2 runoff. | Sun-Times photos

What was it that Margaret Thatcher, the late British prime minister, said:

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.”

Chicago needs to get some things done.

We also asked a woman to do that on Tuesday, when Lori Lightfoot — an African-American and openly gay woman — took the lead from an unprecedented pack of mayoral candidates that included 10 men.

And just to make sure we were heard, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, also an African-American female, snagged a run-off spot by besting Bill Daley, who was a presumed front-runner.

People from all over the country texted me, excited about the results of this city’s mayoral showdown.

These black women did more than secure a place in the city’s history; they redeemed a Black History Month that was hijacked by negative stories about famous black men accused of criminal behavior.

Instead of images of the disgraced “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett and accused pedophile R. Kelly dominating front pages, Chicagoans woke up to Lightfoot and Preckwinkle, delivering a much-needed dose of positive energy.

Breathe it in and savor it.

It won’t be long before the mud slinging begins. While I’m hopeful that change is on its way, this is still Chicago.

Where else could someone with a federal extortion case hanging over his head, as does Ald. Ed Burke (14th), wrack up a decisive win?

Were all those people who voted for Burke out of town when the feds raided his City Hall and ward offices? Did they not hear that another alderman, Danny Solis (25th), cooperated with the feds by wearing a wire to record damning evidence?

By the way, for all those folks who couldn’t make up their minds on Tuesday and didn’t vote at all, shame on you.

To their credit, the 14 mayoral candidates crisscrossed the city participating in mayoral forums to get their message out.

After a governor’s race that saw wealthy candidates pour $284 million into the campaign, Lightfoot’s upset proved that a political candidate doesn’t need the most money to win an election.

Lightfoot and Preckwinkle’s successful campaigns have paved the way for a season of leadership that we’ve never seen before.

Frankly, in a city where the black church holds sway over the vote as much as it does the collection plate, I didn’t see Lightfoot knocking Preckwinkle out of the top spot.

And when Smollett’s reported hate crime turned into an alleged hoax, I was concerned that it would turn off potential voters from supporting an openly gay candidate.

But Lightfoot did not limit her campaign to seeking the support of LGBT friendly communities.

Wearing her trademark chapeau, Lightfoot reached out to every neighborhood.

For instance, two weeks ago — while top mayoral candidates skipped a mayoral candidate forum that was hosted by a coalition of South Side organizations — Lightfoot showed up, shaking hands and mingling with the crowd.

Preckwinkle, a seasoned politician and boss of the Chicago Democratic Party — the first woman to hold that title — is not known for her fuzzy feelings.

Yet the former alderman and teacher, has an exceptionally compassionate heart when it comes to criminal justice reform and healthcare.

Ironically, these women are a lot alike in outward appearance.

Although one is petite and the other is tall, both prefer a natural, no-fuss look and regularly wear little or no make-up.

In fact, the criticism I heard most often about either woman didn’t have anything to do with their policies or even their record.

Some women didn’t like their blue suits.

“Why don’t they have a stylist or someone to help them pick out what to wear?” one woman groused.

While a lot of women were worrying about superficial things like make-up, hair, and the latest trendy fashions, these two women had bigger concerns.

As smart and as accomplished as these women are, they won’t be able to solve all our problems.

As my husband pointed out, the woman who wins the mayoral contest is likely to be the most hated person in the city when she has to make the tough decisions.

But for now, I’m going to relish the day.

Thank you, Lori.

Thank you, Toni.

You ladies rescued Black History Month.