Lightning strikes fisherman at Whalon Lake in Naperville

A man was struck by lightning while fishing with his son Monday afternoon at Whalon Lake in west suburban Naperville.

The 33-year-old was fishing with his 13-year-old son when he was struck by lightning and fell into the water at the Whalon Lake Forest Preserve, 1490 Royce Road in Naperville, according to a statement from Naperville police.

His son tried to run and call for help, but fell and injured his leg, police said. He was able to get a cyclist and jogger to call 911 about 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find the man floating face-up in the water about 10-15 feet from the shore, police said. He was brought to shore, where paramedics realized he had no pulse and was not breathing.

They began performing CPR and transported him to Edward Hospital, where his pulse and breathing were restored, police said. The boy was also treated by paramedics and transported to Edward Hospital with a “possible lower extremity fracture,” but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.