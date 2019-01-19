Limo slides off roadway into Fox River in Algonquin

A limousine traveling in slick conditions Saturday afternoon went off the road and into the Fox River in northwest suburban Algonquin.

No one was injured and only the driver was inside the vehicle at the time, police said.

The driver was going south on River Road just after 3 p.m. when he lost control of his limo and drove into the river, Algonquin Police Dept. Sergeant Timothy Cooney said.

The limo’s front end was submerged in water, and was later towed out of the water, Cooney said. The driver was not issued a citation.