Addison teen charged with threatening to shoot teacher in Roselle

Someone called in a threat to Lincoln Academy, of the North DuPage Special Education Cooperative, in Roselle. | Google Street View

A teenager has been placed on home detention after he was charged with threatening to shoot a teacher at his former school in northwest suburban Roselle.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly called someone at Lincoln Academy and said about one of the staff members, “He is going to get it today, right in the head,” according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

The call happened about 7:55 a.m. on Thursday, prosecutors said.

Authorities from the school immediately contacted Addison police, who investigated the call the identified a juvenile suspect, prosecutors said. The teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home in Addison.

Lincoln Academy, located at 320 N. Lincoln St., is part of the North DuPage Special Education Cooperative.

“Any threat of violence aimed at a school will immediately be investigated and if found credible, will be charged accordingly,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

Further details about the case were withheld because the suspect is being tried as a juvenile.