Men charged with armed robbery of 2 Lincoln Park convenience stores

Two West Side men have been charged with robbing a pair of convenience stores at gunpoint Sunday morning in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Vontez Turner, 20, and 23-year-old Tyler Oates entered a store at 7:05 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Halsted and demanded that the employee open the register, according to a statement from Chicago police. One of them was armed with a handgun.

They left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise, police said. About 15 minutes later, they entered another store in the 1300 block of West Fullerton, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Officers responding to reports of the robbery spotted both men running away from the store with stolen money, police said. They were arrested after a short foot chase.

Turner and Oates, who both live in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, were charged with one felony count each of robbery and armed robbery with a firearm, according to police. They were expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.