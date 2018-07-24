Break-in, sex abuse suspect allegedly asked victim’s parents for a smoke

After breaking into a Lincoln Park apartment, an Indianapolis man walked into the bedroom of a sleeping 13-year-old girl and hugged and kissed her.

He then went into the bedroom where her girl’s parents were sleeping, woke them up and asked for a cigarette, Cook County prosecutors said at the man’s bond hearing on Tuesday.

The girl’s father “escorted” the 25-year-old Hunter Best out of the apartment in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue.

When the girl’s father learned Best had been in his daughter’s room, he immediately called police later that morning on May 27.

Best, in the meantime, entered an apartment in the 500 block of West Grant place — fewer than two blocks away — entered another apartment and headed to the bedroom of an 11-year-old girl, Assistant State’s Attorney Nancee Hofheimer said.

Best allegedly groped that girl, and when she began crying, he ran from the apartment.

Judge Stephanie Miller ordered Best held without bond on charges of home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal trespass to a residence.

Best was on probation for break-in dating back to his time as a student at Indiana University. He was charged with burglary in that out-of-state incident.

He eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of illegal entry and theft in April –– a little more than a month before he broke into the Lincoln Park apartments, Hofheimer said.

In that case, Best was given a one-year suspended jail sentence and one year of probation. Several no-contact orders with victims also were entered after his guilty plea in Monroe County, Ind., court records show.

Here in Chicago, Best was identified by multiple witnesses based on his Indiana driver’s license photo. Surveillance video purportedly shows him walking through an alley near the apartments, Hofheimer said.

Best’s lawyer, Tom Leinenweber, had asked that his client be allowed to go free on bond, and said that he was not a threat if he received treatment for substance abuse and depression.

During both the illegal entry case and the recent incidents, Best was “intoxicated,” and in fact had no memory of what he did in the Indiana incident, Leinenweber said.

“This incident… and the prior incident were the result of intoxication,” Leinenweber said. “This person needs treatment, and if he receives treatment, I’m confident this behavior will cease.”