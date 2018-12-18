Lincoln Park High School placed on lockdown for bomb threat

Lincoln Park High School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after someone called in a bomb threat, according to authorities.

An anonymous man called in the bomb threat at 11:25 a.m. to the school, located at 2001 N. Orchard Ave., according to Chicago police.

He told a school employee who answered the phone that a bomb was placed on the first floor of the building and that it would explode in three hours, police said.

Officers searched both of the school’s buildings as students stayed in their 6th period classes on lockdown, principal Michael Boraz said in a letter to parents.

Police cleared both buildings, and students were dismissed to their 7th period classes, Boraz wrote.

“CPD is still investigating the source of the threat, but based on the description of the call, they determined that it was safest to keep students inside the school, rather than evacuate,” Boraz wrote.

The school investigated a separate threat on Thursday that warned of a shooting to occur the next day.

“As a continuation to the last threat, CPD and the CPS Security Team will continue to provide extra presence at our school,” Boraz wrote.

Alderman Michele Smith (43rd) wrote on Facebook that it was “Very disturbing that someone wants to disrupt our kids’ learning this way.”