Lincoln Park home invader who made sexual advances toward sleeping girls sought

A man is being sought by police in two home invasions that happened within 20 minutes of each other early Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 2:20 a.m., a man entered a home in the 500 block of West Grant Place and made sexual contact with a girl while she was asleep, Chicago Police said.

About 20 minutes earlier in the 400 block of West Belden, a man entered a home and attempted to make inappropriate sexual advances toward a girl while she was sleeping in her bedroom, police said.

The incidents occurred about two blocks apart.

The man was described as between 20 and 30 years old, white, with a light complexion, about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, police said. He had short brown or strawberry blond hair and was believed to be a cigarette smoker.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.