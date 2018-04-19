The “Best Restaurant in the World” is in Chicago, according to a luxury lifestyle magazine.
Alinea, a restaurant in Lincoln Park, was named “Best Restaurant in the World,” by Elite Traveler.
“The constantly evolving tasting menu – consisting of 18 to 22 courses – is updated regularly, although some old favorites are naturally retained. Headed up by Achatz alongside creative talents Mike Bagale and Simon Davies, Alinea continues to inject innovation, passion and excellence into the global fine dining scene,” the lifestyle magazine said on its website.