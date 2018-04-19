Lincoln Park restaurant named ‘Best Restaurant In The World’

The “Best Restaurant in the World” is in Chicago, according to a luxury lifestyle magazine.

Alinea, a restaurant in Lincoln Park, was named “Best Restaurant in the World,” by Elite Traveler.

Congratulations to all who featured on our list. You can find the complete list of all the winning restaurants on our website, along with interviews from some of the award winners #Top100Restaurants #elitecollection – https://t.co/3eGSrgnZm9 pic.twitter.com/UAbam0Xo44 — Elite Traveler (@elite_traveler) April 18, 2018

“The constantly evolving tasting menu – consisting of 18 to 22 courses – is updated regularly, although some old favorites are naturally retained. Headed up by Achatz alongside creative talents Mike Bagale and Simon Davies, Alinea continues to inject innovation, passion and excellence into the global fine dining scene,” the lifestyle magazine said on its website.