Catalytic converters were stolen from parked cars last week in a string of thefts in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.
The incidents happened:
- the night of July 14 in the 1900 block of North Fremont Street;
- the night of July 17 in the 1700 block of North Orchard Street;
- the night of July 17 in the 1600 block of North Orchard Street;
- the afternoon of July 17 in the 500 block of West Armitage Avenue; and
- the morning of July 18 in the 2000 block of North Howe Street.
A description of possible suspects wasn’t provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.