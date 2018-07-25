Lincoln Park thieves stealing catalytic converters from parked cars: police

Catalytic converters were stolen from parked cars last week in a string of thefts in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The incidents happened:

the night of July 14 in the 1900 block of North Fremont Street;

the night of July 17 in the 1700 block of North Orchard Street;

the night of July 17 in the 1600 block of North Orchard Street;

the afternoon of July 17 in the 500 block of West Armitage Avenue; and

the morning of July 18 in the 2000 block of North Howe Street.

A description of possible suspects wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.