Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo to close during cold snap

The Lincoln Park Zoo and Brookfield Zoo both plan on closing during what is expected to be a record-breaking cold snap. | Provided by Brookfield Zoo

Two Chicago-area zoos will be closed during the upcoming deep freeze that may bring Chicago’s coldest temperature ever recorded.

Both Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo announced closings Monday as the city braced for the brutal cold.

“Due to extreme cold, Lincoln Park Zoo will be closing early on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. and will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 30, for the safety of both animals and guests,” said the zoo in a statement.

Brookfield Zoo will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. It will reopen Friday.

“To ensure the safety of our animals and staff, the zoo will only have a skeleton crew on site who will provide basic core functions, including animal care and to check on the facilities,” said Stuart Strahl, president and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the zoo.

In the 85 years since Brookfield Zoo opened, it has only closed three times.

Lincoln Park Zoo also rarely closes. A zoo spokeswoman said she could only recall one time the zoo has closed due to extremely cold weather in the past five years.

