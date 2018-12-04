Lincolnwood woman remains missing as divers search North Shore Channel

A Chicago Fire Department diver plunged into the North Shore Channel Monday night after a missing Lincolnwood woman’s cell phone pinged to a location nearby on the Northwest Side, but she was nowhere to be found.

At 7:24 p.m., the CFD marine unit arrived at the waters next to the 3200 block of West Peterson after Lincolnwood police alerted them that the woman’s cell phone was around there, according to Chicago police. The diver searched the channel but found nothing.

The efforts were then suspended due to strong currents at night but will start again Tuesday, police said. No witnesses who saw someone jump into the water were found.