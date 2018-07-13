Linda Yu sidelined from “Food We Love” after injury

Linda Yu, Chicago Sun-Times program host, is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks after a household fall.

Yu is scheduled for surgery on Monday for a broken wrist. The fall happened earlier this week at her home.

She hosts a weekly video series for the Sun-Times called “Food We Love,” which launched in April. Each episode, which can be found on the Sun-Times website, focuses on the family food traditions of Chicagoans. The articles and recipes also appear in the Friday edition of the newspaper.

Yu says her doctors expect her to fully recover.

“I can’t wait to be able to cook again and create more episodes of ‘Food We Love’,” said Yu.

Her injury will not interrupt the weekly schedule of “Food We Love” because of videos already shot and in production, according to Jennifer Schulze, Sun-Times’ executive producer of new media products.