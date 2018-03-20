Lipinski and Newman match-up still too close to call in 3rd congressional race

In one of the more closely watched congressional races in Illinois – and the nation – U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski faced so-called “anti-Machine” candidate Marie Newman in Tuesday’s Democratic primary as she urged voters to “Dump Dan,” accusing him of being out of touch and too conservative for the city-suburban district.

But by late Tuesday, the vote tallies were too close to determine whether voters heeded Newman’s call, and neither side had conceded defeat or declared victory.

With about 90 percent of the precincts reporting, Lipinski had about 51 percent of the votes, compared to Newman’s 49 percent. The difference in votes was fewer than 1,300.

One Lipinski aide said, “We’re up” but it’s “too early” to call.

One Newman campaign volunteer described the campaign as “intense.”

Whoever wins moves on to the Nov. 6 general election to face a controversial Republican nominee: Arthur Jones, who the Chicago Sun-Times has previously identified as a Holocaust denier, an anti-Semite and a white supremacist, and who the Illinois Republican Party has disavowed.

Jones ran unopposed in his primary and despite the urging of GOP officials not to vote for him, he still secured thousands of votes.

Jones’ background – and the Democratic leanings of the 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Chicago’s South and Southwest sides and the southwest and west suburbs – virtually guarantees the Democrat a win. For Lipinski, that’d be an eighth two-year term.

The state GOP is still trying to find someone to get on the ballot as an independent.

However Tuesday’s Democratic results end up, Newman gave Lipinski perhaps his biggest electoral scare since he was first elected in 2004.

In the 2016 primary, Lipinski was alone on the ballot.

Tuesday’s primary was no such cakewalk.

For a relative unknown, Newman, 53, was able to raise big money, with her campaign spending around $1.4 million and outside groups dedicating about the same. She hit the 51-year-old Lipinski hard in mailings, on TV and on the stump, zeroing in on his relatively conservative credentials and tying him to the old guard of the party.

That includes Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who doubles as the head of the Illinois Democratic Party and has been accused of not doing enough to deal with sexual misconduct in his political ranks.

Madigan is a Lipinski backer and was a close ally of Lipinski’s father, William Lipinski, a former congressman who helped his son replace him in Congress when he decided to retire.

During the current campaign, Newman, a former marketing consultant from LaGrange, was among those to call on Madigan to resign as the chairman of the party, which he has refused to do.

Lipinski, a former college professor from Western Springs, was also criticized in the campaign for his opposition to abortion – except when the life of the mother is at stake – as well as his votes against President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and the pro-immigrant DREAM Act, even with his district about a third Latino.

In one mailer from Newman’s campaign, she urged voters to turn out “for the real Democrat,” and her campaign has suggested Lipinski is really more of a Republican with no business in the Democratic Party – especially in the Trump era.

She secured endorsements from liberal champions such as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Lipinski, whose campaign spent more than $800,000 on TV ads, portrayed himself as a champion of job creation, sticking up for the middle class populating his district. And he hit back at Newman, capitalizing on a Chicago Tribune story that showed Newman was once in the restaurant business with a convicted felon. Newman has said she didn’t realize the man’s background when she got into business with him.

The national media has taken notice of the race, with CNBC calling it “the latest battleground for the Democratic Party’s future” where Democrats “who consider themselves moderates” face off “against candidates to their left who argue for change or fresh blood.”