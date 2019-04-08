Woman dies after being struck by SUV in Niles

A woman died Monday after she was hit by a vehicle Saturday in northwest suburban Niles.

Lisa M. Bauer, 60, was walking across Greenwood Avenue about 9:10 a.m. when she was hit by a Mercedes SUV entering the left turn lane about 75 feet north of Golf Road, according to a statement from Niles police.

Bauer was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was taken off life support and pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m. Monday, police said.

The 44-year-old Niles woman driving the Mercedes told investigators that Bauer “came out of nowhere,” police said.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators and impairment “does not appear to be a factor” in the crash.

Niles police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.