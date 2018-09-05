Lisa Madigan rules out run for mayor

Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Wednesday definitively ruled out running for mayor of Chicago, becoming the first major potential candidate to do so following Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision not to seek re-election.

It was Madigan who surprised the state political world one year ago by announcing she would not seek a fifth term.

Her availability for a mayoral run heightened speculation in political circles that she would join the race. She has $2.2 million in her campaign coffers.

But in a statement issued Wednesday evening, Madigan was clear she has no intention of joining the crowded field of candidates.

“I am a lifelong resident of Chicago. I care deeply for the city. There are a lot of challenges facing Chicago, and I plan to continue helping as a resident and not as mayor,” she said.

