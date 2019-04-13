Lisle boy arrested for sending threats against high school administrators

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in west suburban Lisle after sending threatening text messages about his high school’s administrators.

Lisle police received information Thursday that the boy had sent the messages threatening administrators at Lisle Senior High School, police said. The boy was taken into custody at his residence and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct with threats of violence.

The nature of the messages was not immediately clear, but no threats were made against fellow students, police said. The boy was taken to Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to attend a detention hearing.