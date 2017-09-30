Lisle man wins $250K with scratch-off lottery ticket

A west suburban man is $250,000 richer after scratching off a lottery ticket at his Lisle home.

Robert Cavalier, 67, bought the “25X The Money” ticket at Lisle Liquors, 4719 Main St. in Lisle and took it home to scratch it, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. When he saw that he’d won the $250,000 prize, he thought he must have made a mistake and took the ticket back to the store to have the clerk scan it.

“The clerk confirmed my win, congratulated me, and shook my hand,” Cavalier said. “I think I’ve been in a daze ever since!”

He said he plans to buy furniture and a car with his winnings and invest the rest.

Lisle Liquors received a bonus of $2,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.