Peaches, plums and other fruit recalled due to listeria concerns

resh peaches, nectarines and plums sold at Aldi and Walmart stores in several states and at Costco stores in California are being recalled. | Pixabay stock photo

Fresh peaches, nectarines and plums sold at Aldi and Walmart stores in several states and at Costco stores in California are being recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination.

New York-based Jac. Vandenberg Inc. issued the recall last week. It affects 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums. No illnesses have been reported.

The products were distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Other stores affected include Fairway Market locations in New York, Hannaford in Maine and Market Basket in Massachusetts.

The peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at Aldi are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.

The nectarines sold at Costco in California are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

Consumers who purchased the items are encouraged to return them to the store for a refund.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is the third-leading cause of death from food poisoning.

But the FDA says it usually causes an “unpleasant but not serious” illness in most healthy people.

There are some who are at high risk — such as pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems — who can develop listeriosis, which can be severe or even lead to death.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Read more at USA Today.