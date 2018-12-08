No bail for woman who violently robbed Little Caesars of $35, prosecutors say

Rosemary Vargas allegedly robbed a Little Caesars at 2601 W. Cermak Rd. Friday in the Little Village neighborhood. | Google Streetview

A woman who allegedly robbed a Little Caesars at knifepoint and slammed an employee into a wall was denied bail Saturday in Cook County criminal court.

Rosemary Vargas, 27, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Vargas allegedly entered through the employee door of Little Caesars at 2601 W. Cermak Rd. Friday afternoon and grabbed a 19-year-old female worker by the neck and slammed her into the wall of a cooler, prosecutors and Chicago police said.

Vargas implied she had a weapon and took the employee to a register, prosecutors said. Vargas then put a knife to the woman’s abdomen and demanded cash.

She fled the Little Caesars with $35, but was arrested in the lot by arriving officers, prosecutors said. Police found her intoxicated and in possession of a knife and drugs.

Vargas lives a few blocks from the pizzeria.

During a hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. said he denied Vargas’ bail due to the violent nature of the crime.

Vargas was scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.