Little Company of Mary Hospital to join Rush system

Little Company of Mary Hospital will join the Rush system under a nonbinding letter of intent announced Wednesday by officials of the two health care organizations.

Little Company of Mary Hospital is an Evergreen Park community hospital with 272 beds. The hospital is one of 12 locations in the south and southwest suburbs. It employs more than 2,000 employees. Little Company would remain a Catholic ministry, the organizations said.

Little Company of Mary would become the fourth hospital in the Rush system, which includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Financial details weren’t disclosed. A final agreement is expect to take several months.

“Little Company of Mary has chosen to pursue a partnership with Rush because it is a resourceful, regional integrated health delivery system anchored by one of the leading academic medical centers in the country,” said Dennis Reilly, president and CEO of LCMH, in a news release.

Michael Dandorph, president of the Rush system and of Rush University Medical Center, said Little Company of Mary Hospital has deep roots in the community, making it “a strong partner as Rush continues to expand the system’s reach throughout the Chicago area.”