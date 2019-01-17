Man charged with kicking, biting officers in Little Village

A man is accused of biting a Chicago police officer and kicking another after he threatened his roommates with a knife in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Dante Flores-Vargas, 29, was charged with two felony counts of battery of an officer and a count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, Chicago police said.

Early Wednesday, Flores-Vargas threatened to stab his roommates — a 48-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man — with a knife while they were home in the 2200 block of South Sacramento, police said. The roommates called 911.

Flores-Vargas became combative with two officers who showed up to arrest him, police said. He bit one of them in the hand and arm and beat up the second one in the leg and arm, police said.

Back-up officers came and tasered Flores-Vargas, police said. The injured officers were treated at a hospital.

Flores-Vargas was arrested and brought to St. Anthony Hospital for treatment, police said. He was due in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.