Man critically wounded in Little Village drive-by attack

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 37-year-old was walking at 4:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 24th Street when a gray pickup drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his neck and back, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.