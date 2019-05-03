Man wounded in Little Village drive-by attack
A 30-year-old man was wounding in a drive-by shooting Friday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
He was on a front porch in the 2400 block of South Spaulding when a silver-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the leg about 9:20 p.m. and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.