9th child dies in devastating Little Village fire

A ninth child has died after a fire Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

A ninth child was pronounced dead in the wake of a fire early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood that had already claimed the lives of eight children.

Cesar Contreras, 14, died at 6:33 p.m. Monday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

RELATED: ‘HISTORY OF VIOLATIONS’ AT HOME WHERE 9 CHILDREN DIED IN FIRE

Contreras lived in the same block as the small residential building that caught fire about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Sacramento, authorities said. Eight other children, ranging in age from 3 months old to 16 years old, were also killed in the blaze.

Contreras and another boy had been rushed to Stroger in “very critical” condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.