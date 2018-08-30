Memorial services set for 6 Little Village fire victims

A memorial sits outside a house near the site of a fire that killed 10 children. The fire broke out in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue in Little Village. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Funeral arrangements have been set for some of the victims of a tragic fire in Little Village that killed 10 children last weekend.

“We are working with four families to bury ten children; nothing could be more difficult,” community group Enlace Chicago said in a Facebook post.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Our Lady of Tepeyac Church, 2226 S. Whipple, for six of the victims. They are siblings Nathan Contreras, 13; Cesar Contreras, 14; Xavier Contreras, 11; Ariel Garcia, 5; and Amayah Almaraz, 3 months; and their cousin, Adrian Hernandez, 14. The children were at a sleepover in a two-bedroom apartment at 2224 S. Sacramento when a fire broke out at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Services for the four additional victims — siblings Giovanni Ayala, 10; Gialanni Ayala, 5; and Alanni Ayala, 3; and friend Victor Mendoza, 16 — will be announced next week, Enlace said.

Donations for others displaced by the fire are being accepted at www.gofundme.com/support-families-mourning.