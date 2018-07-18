Girl, 5, fatally struck by vehicle pulling into driveway in Little Village

A young girl was killed Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 5-year-old was struck about 12:45 p.m. by the vehicle as it pulled into a driveway in the 2600 block of South Karlov, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.