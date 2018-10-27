Man robbed 4 Little Village stores at knifepoint: prosecutors

Angel Amaro was accused of robbing a T-Mobile Wednesday on Cermak Road in the Little Village. | Google Streetview

A man was held without bail Saturday after being charged with robbing four stores at knifepoint last week in the Little Village neighborhood.

Angel Amaro, 26, is charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery, according to Cook County prosecutors.

The most recent robbery happened Wednesday at a Boost Mobile at 2848 W. Cermak Rd., prosecutors said. Amaro allegedly entered the store shortly before 7 p.m., pointed a knife at a female employee and demanded money. He grabbed $150 from the register and walked out of the store.

The day before, Amaro entered the La Moda Fashions on 26th Street and approached a female employee from behind, pressing a knife into her back while demanding money, according to prosecutors. Amaro took about $200 from her, and then about $50 from the register before leaving.

About three hours earlier on Tuesday, Amaro entered the Vasos Lokos ice cream and candy store at 3406 W. 26th St. and demanded money from a cashier while holding a knife, prosecutors said. The cashier told Amaro she couldn’t open the register and he left without obtaining the money.

The first robbery happened Oct. 20 at the Metro T-Mobile at 3218 W. Cermak Rd., prosecutors said. Amaro walked in just after 2 p.m. and threatened a female cashier with a knife. The cashier opened the register and Amaro left with about $1,200.

Police said they arrested Amaro Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of South Christiana Avenue.

Amaro, a resident of the Little Village, was identified on Thursday as the robber by all four employees, according to prosecutors.

Amaro said through a public defender that he has a 6-year-old daughter and has been working as a barber for one year. He was from Puerto Rico.

Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered Amaro be held without bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.