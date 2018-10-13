Man shot while hanging out with friends in Little Village

A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just before 5 a.m., the 24-year-old was hanging out with his friends in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue when someone stepped out of a blue car and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck twice in the left side of his abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No one was in custody early Saturday as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.