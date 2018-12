Man critically wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 22nd Place when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police. No one was in custody.