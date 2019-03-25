Man shot, wounded on Little Village porch

A man is in good condition after he was shot Monday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old told investigators he was standing on a porch at 5:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue when someone came up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and went to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. No one has been arrested.