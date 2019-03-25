Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/25/2019, 06:53pm

Man shot, wounded on Little Village porch

Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
email

A man is in good condition after he was shot Monday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old told investigators he was standing on a porch at 5:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue when someone came up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and went to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. No one has been arrested.

David Struett

Currently Trending