Man wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was shot in the back and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old was driving at 3:45 p.m. when multiple people approached on foot in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the lower back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made, police said.