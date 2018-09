Teen bicyclist shot, wounded in Little Village

A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 16-year-old was riding a bicycle about 2:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone inside a white Honda opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The boy was hit in his torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.