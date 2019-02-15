3 charged with crashing stolen car into bus in Little Village

Three men are charged with crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus Thursday evening eluding police in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Fabian Mendoza, 19, of Little Village, is charged with a felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle and multiple traffic violations, including driving without a license, Chicago police said.

Manuel Torres, 19, of Little Village, and Jose Gonzalez-Davila, 21, of Bridgeview, each face a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

The men allegedly sped away from police in the stolen vehicle at 6:50 p.m. when officers tried to pull it over in 2700 block of West 25th Street, police said.

The vehicle went south on California Avenue, where the driver lost control and collided with the eastbound bus, police said.

The female bus driver suffered injuries to her head and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The men were taken in for questioning and subsequently charged.