Live Blog: Judge calls consent decree hearing ‘a day for me to listen’

Among those waiting in line to speak about the proposed consent decree for the Chicago Police Department is the Rev. Jesse Jackson. | Sun-Times file photo

10:02 a.m. ‘An essential roadmap to achieve real and lasting police reform’

Before public speakers began making their comments, attorneys for City Hall and the attorney general’s office offered some opening comments of their own.

Cara Hendrickson, an attorney for Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office, said that, with the proposed consent decree, “Chicago and its 163-year-old police department can effectively strengthen and improve policing.”

“It is an essential roadmap to achieve real and lasting police reform, build trust between residents and the police, and — with the court’s oversight — ensure transparency and accountability for the public,” Hendrickson said.

Still, she acknowledged the proposed decree “does not address every challenge.” City Hall attorney Allan Slagel echoed that sentiment, citing “the old saw” that “a good settlement is one that nobody likes completely.” He said that’s the takeaway from the public comments that have already been filed.

“We may have gotten things not exactly the way people would like,” Slagel said. Still, he called it “unprecedented” that a draft of the decree was released for public comment before it was filed with the court.

9:46 a.m. ‘This is really a day for me to listen,’ judge says

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow began Wednesday’s consent decree hearing at 9:37 a.m., welcoming the public to the courthouse and reminding them of the rules.

Beyond that, Dow said he had few opening remarks.

“This is really a day for me to listen,” Dow said.

The judge said 76 speaker slots have already been filled, leaving 20 slots Thursday.

9:28 a.m. More than 70 speaker slots already filled, including 47 for Wednesday

Forty-seven speakers have been chosen by lottery for the first day of the consent decree hearing. And roughly 30 have already been chosen to speak Thursday. That leaves a “limited number” of slots on the second day, court officials said.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson appears to be among Wednesday’s speakers, though his number wasn’t called until well into selection for the first day. While he waited, Jackson stood in line with several other people hoping to get a chance to speak.

8:20 a.m. Line forms early for historic consent decree hearing

People began lining up before 8 a.m. Wednesday for what could be a historic two-day hearing about police reform at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Among those spotted early on were Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow is preparing to take public comment about a proposed consent decree that would govern reform at the Chicago Police Department. It was negotiated by City Hall and Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office after a year-long Justice Department investigation found CPD had a practice of violating constitutional rights.

Madigan and Mayor Rahm Emanuel revealed a 225-page draft of the consent decree last summer. It is wide-ranging and would address virtually every aspect of policing in Chicago. One sticking point remained after it was revealed, but Emanuel and Madigan later agreed that officers would report every time they point a gun at someone.

Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police has been sharply critical of the draft consent decree. So has the Trump Administration recently. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has argued that Chicago’s violent crime crisis would “not be solved through civil litigation, and murders of Chicagoans will not be prevented by subjecting the CPD and its officers to multiple, costly monitors through various settlement agreements and consent decrees.”

Earlier this week, Dow laid out his rules for what could turn out to be a carefully choreographed hearing.

The hearing will be held Wednesday and Thursday in the ceremonial courtroom on the 25th floor of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Courtroom doors will open at 8:45 a.m., and seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. People who leave the courtroom will forfeit their seats and may not reserve them with coats, backpacks or other articles, according to Dow’s order.

Anyone who wants to speak at the hearing must register with an approved form of identification. Because a limited number of five-minute speaker slots will be available, the judge plans to use a lottery system to decide who gets to speak, and in what order.

Clerk employees will register potential speakers outside the courtroom and issue lottery numbers between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lottery numbers will be drawn at 8:30 a.m., and a list will be generated to determine speaking order.

Potential speakers may only register for themselves, according to the order. They may not register an organization or another person.

If more people register on Wednesday than can be accommodated that day, the clerk’s office will issue slots on Thursday to people who entered the Wednesday lottery. If Wednesday’s speaker slots are not filled, the same lottery process will be repeated Thursday.

Any person turned away will be allowed to submit written remarks no later than Nov. 2.

“It is expected that any such submissions will not exceed the length of comments that could be delivered orally in 5 minutes,” the order states.

Registered speakers will be assigned seats in the courtroom. After the speakers have made their remarks, they will eventually be asked to leave their seats so another round of speakers may be accommodated.

Overflow seating will be made available in Courtroom 2503, where audio and video of the hearing will be transmitted.

The consent decree hearing is part of the ripple effect from the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke. It comes a few weeks after Van Dyke’s conviction on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges in the shooting.

Check back here throughout the day for live updates.