Live statues of Ida B. Wells, other iconic women will pop up in Chicago Tuesday

Posters of Jane Addams, Lorraine Hansberry, Lucy Parsons and Ida B. Wells were posted all over Chicago to raise awareness about the lack of statues of women in the city. | Melissa Ann Pinney

There are 50 statues of notable Chicagoans in the city, but only two of them are women.

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Wing — a “women-focused” social club — and the Chicago Foundation for Women are teaming up to honor four great Chicago women and raise awareness about the lack of representation in Chicago’s public art.

On Tuesday, “live statues” portrayed by actresses of activist and Hull House founder Jane Addams, “Raisin in the Sun” author Lorraine Hansberry, labor organizer Lucy Parsons and Civil Rights leader Ida B. Wells will perform in Fulton Market, Lakeview, the Near North Side and Bronzeville, respectively.

The Wing said in a statement on its website that the goal of the effort is to “give Chicago’s trailblazers their due and raise awareness about the city’s monumental lack of female representation in parks and other public spaces.”

The Wing plans to open its Chicago space mid-April.

Full performance schedule:

From 12 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., the statue of Lorraine Hansberry will perform at Halsted Street and Belmont Ave. and the statue of Lucy Parsons will perform at Walton and State Streets.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4:20 p.m., the statue of Jane Addams will perform at 140 North Carpenter Street and the statue of Ida B. Wells will perform at 526 East 43rd Street.

RELATED

• Ida B. Wells finally gets a top honor with street name

• History worth repeating: These 2 women were the first on Chicago’s City Council

• Ida B. Wells vs. Frances Willard: Getting to the truth of a failure to fight racial injustice