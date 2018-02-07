New Trier High School breaks record for most twins, multiples

New Trier High School in Winnetka has 45 sets of multiples – 44 sets of twins and one set of triplets – in their sophomore class. | New Trier High School

A local high school earned a couple of Guinness World Records for having the most twins and the most multiples in a single academic year.

New Trier High School in Winnetka has 45 sets of multiples, 44 sets of twins, and one set of triplets in their sophomore class.

The previous record holder was Highcrest Middle School in Wilmette with 24 sets of twins.

“It’s not an earth-shattering accomplishment, but it’s pretty cool to have a twin who always has your back and be surrounded by others like us at school,” said Luke and Ryan Novosel, the set of twins who discovered the record and applied for the recognition from Guinness.

New Trier’s class of just over 1,000 students has 19 sets of female twins and 11 sets of male twins.