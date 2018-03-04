Lockport man charged with soliciting sex from a minor

A 21-year-old man from southwest suburban Lockport has been charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a minor, according to Will County court records.

Evan T. Gutowski, of the 700 block of South Elm Street, was also charged with grooming and traveling to meet a minor, according to records.

The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 10 and 11 of 2017, records said. Gutowski was charged Tuesday, and was released Wednesday after paying 10 percent of his $30,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.