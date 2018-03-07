Logan Square accidental shooting leads cops to cache of meth, other drugs

Police allegedly found guns and drugs inside the home of a man who accidentally shot himself March 6 in the 1700 block of North Talman. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man who accidentally shot himself early Tuesday outside his Logan Square neighborhood home was arrested after police found guns and a variety of drugs inside the home.

Frank Rousary, 46, told officers he was taking out his trash about 2:35 a.m. in an alley outside his home in the 1700 block of North Talman when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. Investigators later determined that he had accidentally shot himself in the back.

Officers investigating the shooting found multiple weapons and drugs inside his home, including methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin and marijuana, police said.

Rousary was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said. He was arrested at the hospital at 12:40 p.m. and charged with one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of more than 900 grams of heroin and possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

He was also charged with five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of cannabis possession, police said.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Rousary on Wednesday, but police said he would not appear in court because he remained hospitalized.