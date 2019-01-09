Armed carjackings reported in Logan Square

Police are warning residents of recent carjacking in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The three incidents occurred within blocks of each other over the last week, Chicago police said. In each case, someone displayed a silver handgun and demanded the person’s vehicle, police said.

In two cases, the gunman was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white surgical mask, police said. In another, he was accompanied by a female in her late teens.

Two carjackings happened in the 2600 block of North Spaulding Avenue: the first on at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, the second at 9 a.m. Monday.

The first case occurred about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 2700 block of North Drake Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.