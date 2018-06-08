Crash near Humboldt Park leaves passenger dead, others hospitalized: police

A head-on collision early Friday in the Logan Square neighborhood just north of Humboldt Park left a woman dead and three others injured, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:55 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Boulevard, according to Chicago Police.

A woman who was a passenger in a Toyota Camry was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver and a second passenger were also taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The woman’s death has not been confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of a Toyota Avalon was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their condition was stabilized, police said.

Some streets in the area of the crash remained closed as of 8 a.m. while the Major Accidents Unit investigated, police said.