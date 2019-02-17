Jewelry thief breaks through windows in Logan Square: police

Police are searching for a jewelry thief who has struck twice in the last two weeks in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each of the burglaries, someone entered through a front window and stole jewelry from a bedroom, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The incidents happened overnight Friday in the 3600 block of West Palmer Street and the evening of Feb. 8 in the 2300 block of North Springfield, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.