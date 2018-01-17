New fast-casual restaurant planned for Logan Square

A one-story restaurant similar to a Parson’s Chicken & Fish or a Park & Field is coming to Logan Square, this time, at the corner of Fullerton and Sacramento avenues.

Chicago-based developer Vequity is building the restaurant on a vacant lot that used to be home to a used-car dealership at 3000 W. Fullerton Ave. Pending final negotiations, the group behind BIG & little’s, a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in tacos, burgers and po’boy sandwiches, is set to be the tenant, according to Christopher Ilekis, principal of Vequity.

It’s an unusual move for gentrifying Logan Square because the site’s zoning allows for a much larger project such as an auto shop, warehouse or another commercial business with apartments above.

Ilekis said a one-story commercial building was the plan from the get-go, in part, because of the neighborhood’s booming restaurant scene but also because of the lot’s small size.

“Logan Square is known for its restaurant scene, and I think this is complementary,” Ilekis said.

“It’s just a limited lot size for a residential project. We never really considered it for that. We felt that it would be a great restaurant, in proximity to a lot of the newer buildings that are being built as well as the immediate intersection with the Megamall,” he added, referring to the $100 million redevelopment project of the indoor flea market building.

Logan Square continues to attract new restaurants and bars, many of which have gone on to win awards such as Giant, 3209 W. Armitage Ave.; Quiote, 2456 N. California Ave.; and Mi Tocaya Antojeria, 2800 W. Logan Blvd.

It’s unclear if the restaurant will be another BIG & little’s location or a different concept entirely. Ilekis said only that the group would be opening “a concept” there if a final deal is reached. BIG & little’s did not return a message seeking comment. The company operates three locations in Wicker Park, River North and Lake View. It also runs a New York-style pizza and poke restaurant in Lake View.

Ilekis and his team have secured a building permit and expect construction to be complete in June.

Vequity is behind other projects in the neighborhood and surrounding area, including The Western, an apartment building at 1920 N. Milwaukee Ave., and the building that houses Estereo cocktail bar at 2450 N. Milwaukee Ave.