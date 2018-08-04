85 hospitalized, 1 arrested during first two days of Lollapalooza

Eighty-five people have been taken to hospitals and one was arrested over the first two days of the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

Headlining acts like Travis Scott and Bruno Mars have drawn roughly 120,000 people to the downtown park for each of the first two days of the festival, according to Rich Guidice, first deputy of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

On Thursday, 46 of those festival-goers were transported to hospitals, and 39 more were taken for treatment the following day, Guidice said.

A single person was arrested for misdemeanor theft on Thursday, and three other people have been cited for minor offenses, like trespassing and entering a restricted area, Guidice said.

By the end of last year’s four-day festival, 234 people were hospitalized and 27 others were arrested.

Revelers who lost phones or other property at the festival should check Lollapalooza’s virtual lost and found to check for missing items and file a claim for return.