12 arrested, 160 hospitalized during Lollapalooza 2018

Twelve people were arrested and 160 were taken to hospitals over the four days of the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

Headlining acts like Travis Scott, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd drew more than 105,000 fans to the downtown park for each day of the festival, according to Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Thursday’s attendance was 109,300, while attendance was recorded at 110,129 on Friday, 106,501 on Saturday and 105,172 on Sunday, Stratton said.

On Thursday, 44 people were taken to hospitals by ambulance, according to Stratton. Another 40 were transported on Friday, followed by 37 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

A 16-year-old Mundelein boy, Evan Kitzmiller, suffered a seizure at the festival, his mother told the Sun-Times.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died just before 9 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of his death.

Scorching temperatures moved into the area over the weekend, with Saturday reaching a high of 97 degrees and Sunday hitting a high of 94, according to the National Weather Service.

Two people were arrested for battery at Lollapalooza on Thursday, Stratton said. One of them was later released without being charged. Five people were arrested for unknown reasons on Saturday, followed by another five on Sunday. There were no arrests on Friday.

A total of 34 people were also cited from Thursday to Sunday for minor offenses, including trespassing and entering a restricted area, according to Stratton and OEMC First Deputy Rich Guidice.

Arrests and medical transports were down from last year’s Lollapalooza, which saw 234 people hospitalized and 27 people arrested over the festival’s four days, Stratton said.

Revelers who lost phones or other property at the festival should check Lollapalooza’s virtual lost and found to check for missing items and file a claim for return.