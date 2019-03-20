Lollapalooza full lineup announced: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and more

Childish Gambino performs Sunday evening at the 2014 Lollapalooza in Grant Park. He's back to headline the 2019 festival.| Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

The full lineup for Lollapalooza 2019 was announced early Wednesday.

Headliners will include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots, Flue, Tame Impala, The Chainsomkers and J. Balvin. Grande is the only female artist in the headliner camp this year.

Among the rest of the lineup are Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, Death Cab for Cutie, H.E.R., and Flume. Also notable on the lineup is Shaquille O’Neal (making a musical comeback of sorts) — performing under his stage name Diesel.

Four-day passes went on sale Tuesday.

Here’s this year’s poster featuring all the acts for the four-day fest, Aug. 1-4 at Grant Park.