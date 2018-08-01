Headed to Lollapalooza? Here’s what you can and can’t bring along

Fans enjoy day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park in 2017. | Santiago Covarrubias / For The Sun-Times

If you’re among the hundreds of thousands headed to Grant Park this weekend for the mother of all Chicago music festivals, there are some things you need to know about what you CAN and CANNOT bring with you to Lollapalooza.

Everybody knows there’s no outside food/bottled water, no large bags/backpacks.

Binoculars? Yes.

Blankets? Yes.

Prescription meds? Yes, but make sure they’re in a pharmacy-labeled bottle/container

Vaping? Don’t even think about it (the whole festival is a no-smoking area per Chicago Park District rules).

Hammocks? Nope.

Skateboards? Leave ’em home.

Umbrellas? Plan on getting wet if it rains.

In the wake of the Las Vegas music festival shooting last fall, beefed-up security is planned for Lollapalooza, so expect long lines for TSA-style screening, search of permitted bags (see below) and more.

Here’s a guide to some of this year’s restrictions. The full list will make your head spin, but it’s definitely worth checking out before you head out.

SOME GENERAL INFORMATION

— All patrons are subject to a full and complete search at entry. Your ticket means you agree to “a full body pat-down and magnetometer screening before entry. … Screening of children will always take place with the consent of a parent or guardian.”

— All bags will be searched. To speed up things, leave ’em at home or use the “No Bag Express Lanes”

— You are allowed to re-enter the fest three times per day, but you and your belongings will be re-scanned/re-searched

— Lockers are available for rent at the main entrance, but it’s first-come/first-served. You can reserve one ahead of time (first-come/first-served)

— Kidzapalooza opens at 11 a.m. each day and closes at 7 p.m. Kids age 10 and younger get in free with ticket-holding adult (limit 2 kids per ticket)

SOME OF WHAT YOU CAN BRING according to Lollpalooza rules:

— Bags: small purses, totes and drawstring types only (bag size may not exceed 14” x 11” x 5” (35cm x 28cm x 12cm), or 30 linear inches (75cm) in total, and must have no more than one singular pocket or opening. (Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited)

— hydration packs are allowed but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir

— Strollers

— Sealed sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)

— Water bottles (empty) not to exceed 36 oz.

SOME OF WHAT YOU CANNOT BRING according to Lollpalooza rules:

— Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. No framed backpacks.

— No coolers (exceptions may be made for medical use)

— No cigarettes, E-Cigs or vaping devices

— No aerosol containers (including sunscreen)

— No professional audio and/or video recording equipment

— No selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, GoPro mounts/attachments, detachable lenses, or other commercial video equipment

— No totems, flags, banners

— No firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc)

— No pets (except for service animals)

— No scooters, bicycles (bike parkingis available outside festival grounds, however), wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

— No large wallet and waist chains that exceed 12 inches in length and width of 1 inch

