Lombard home uninhabitable after fire, no injuries reported

A house fire Wednesday night in west suburban Lombard left the home uninhabitable, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called about 8:30 p.m. to a home on fire in the 1100 block of School, according to the Lombard Fire Department.

The house was in flames when crews arrived and a vehicle was on fire next to the home, the department said. The fire was put out in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported, but the home was deemed uninhabitable.

The family who lived at the home was out shopping at the time, the department said.

The cause was not immediately known.