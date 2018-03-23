Lombard woman charged with murder in mother’s strangulation

A woman has been charged with killing her mother Tuesday in their west suburban home.

Stephanie DeFalco, 28, was ordered held at the DuPage County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail as she faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

DeFalco is accused of strangling her mother shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after the pair argued in their home in the 100 block of Grace Street in Lombard, the state’s attorney’s office said. Officers found Judith DeFalco, 61, dead in her bedroom.

The daughter was taken into custody the next day, the state’s attorney’s office said. Prosecutors also accused Stephanie DeFalco of stealing her mother’s phone, jewelry and car as she left the home.

“Judith’s surviving family and friends have suffered a devastating loss and to them I offer my sincerest condolences,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “What makes this case particularly difficult is that the defendant is victim’s own daughter.

“This was an intense investigation that generated many leads and evidence that ultimately resulted in the arrest of Ms. DeFalco,” Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton said.

Stephanie DeFalco is next scheduled to appear in court April 6.