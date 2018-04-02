Long-term bridge closures begin Monday on I-88

Some bridges above the I-88 Reagan Memorial Tollway will be closed for repairs through July in DeKalb County and Kane County.

The Keslinger Road Bridge in Kane County will close and the Somonauk Road Bridge in DeKalb County will be limited to a single lane starting Monday. The Bliss Road Bridge in Kane County will be limited to one lane as of April 9, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway.

The bridge closures are part of a 15-year $14 billion capital program for the Tollway called “Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future,” that is designed to extend the life of the bridges.

In 2018,, 17 local crossroad bridges that carry traffic over I-88 will be repaired between Illinois Route 251 near Rochelle and Illinois Route 56 near Sugar Grove.

Bridges will be closed during repairs because they are too narrow to accommodate traffic while the work is being done, according to the Tollway.

The work is being done in coordination with the resurfacing of I-88 and is expected to last through July.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place before bridges are closed to give drivers notice. Maps and construction information are also available online on the “Projects Overview” section of the Tollway website and through the interactive Tollway map at illinoistollway.com.